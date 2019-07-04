The Razz-Matazz cocktail freshens up the classic gimlet
Like the classic gimlet, the Razz-Matazz at Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House combines gin and lime juice. The addition of raspberry liqueur gives it a rich color and light taste of berries, perfect for pairing with light summer fare.
Ingredients
■ 1½ ounces The Botanist gin
■ ¾ ounce Marie Brizard raspberry liqueur
■ 1 ounce fresh lime juice
■ 1 ounce Wilks & Wilson Millicent’s Lime Mint syrup
Garnish
■ Two fresh raspberries
■ Mint
Directions
In a mixing glass or tin, combine all ingredients and shake well with ice. Strain the contents into a double old-fashioned glass over fresh ice. Add garnish.