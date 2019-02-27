The Stove in Henderson introduces new brunch menu

The Stove

Those wags at The Stove in Henderson know how to have fun with their food (and drink); hence the whimsical name for this salad. Burrata Caprese — “Sort Of” combines fresh cream-filled burrata cheese with roasted tomatoes, dressed with sherry gastrique and sprinkled with micro basil and sunflower seeds over grilled sourdough, $11. It’s part of the restaurant’s new The Mimosa Garden brunch, which also features Chambongs, bottomless Champagne and flavored Champagne, and is served from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The Stove is at 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella