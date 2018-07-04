The Stove opens in Henderson, Factory Kitchen coming to Las Vegas

Visitors to the Mob Museum can now take a bit of its boozy history home with them. The Underground, the museum’s basement speakeasy, distillery and exhibition on Prohibition, now offers bottles of its proprietary vodka and Mason jars of 100-proof corn whiskey to go.

The Stove will feature a main dining room, a Coffee Chill Room and a Twisted Tea Room. (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scholarship fundraiser set

Mark your calendars: The Epicurean Charitable Foundation’s annual M.E.N.U.S. fundraiser will be Oct. 12 at the Hard Rock Hotel’s Paradise Pool. More than 50 chefs and mixologists will participate in the dine-around to raise money for college scholarships and mentorship opportunities for local high school seniors pursuing careers in the hospitality industry.

Chef ‘chops’ competition

Thomas Tapat, executive sous chef of Sushisamba at Palazzo, won the $10,000 grand prize in the Food Network’s “Chopped” last month.

Openings

The Stove, the new collaboration between Antonio Nunez and Scott Commings, opened at 7 a.m. Monday at 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, in the space that most recently housed Standard & Pour. The Stove offers brunch, coffee and tea daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 702-625-5216.

Oh La La French Bistro has announced the opening of sister cafe La Cantine at 3250 N. Tenaya Way. Look for artisanal charcuterie and breads, chef-created and build-your-own sandwiches, quiches, bowls, soups and sweets such as macarons, gelatos and cookies. And if you say “Oh La La” when you order in the store during July, you’ll get 20 percent off signature sandwiches. Call 702-749-7400.

Fans of downtown’s The Goodwich are reportedly just days away from being able to enjoy its signature sandwiches at 7355 Buffalo Drive (at Warm Springs Road). Owner Josh Clark has yet to confirm the official opening date, but a quick call to the shop revealed people are in the building, and they anticipate an opening sometime this week, or next week at the latest.

L.A.’s The Factory Kitchen is coming to Las Vegas in December. The Italian trattoria — the flagship of which opened in the city’s arts district in 2013 — will take over the space currently occupied by B&B Ristorante at The Venetian. That restaurant will close its doors July 27, along with sister restaurants Carnevino Italian Steakhouse at Palazzo and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria at Grand Canal Shoppes.

Sightings

Tyronn Lue, former NBA player and current coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, at Topgolf at the MGM Grand. Actress Zena Foster at Tao at The Venetian. Ronnie “The Limo Driver” Mund from the Howard Stern show at Lavo at Palazzo.

