The Stove restaurant to feature rooms for coffee, tea, selfies

Hell’s Kitchen Season 12 winner and Freedom Beat chef Scott Commings has joined forces with Antonio Nunez, formerly of STK and Kitchen Table, to create a new Henderson breakfast and lunch spot called The Stove.

Antonio Nunez (left) and Scott Commings (right).



Hell’s Kitchen Season 12 winner and Freedom Beat chef Scott Commings has joined forces with Antonio Nunez, formerly of STK and Kitchen Table, to create a new Henderson breakfast and lunch spot called The Stove. Set to open in early summer, The Stove is located near the southern edge of Eastern Avenue, in a second-story space that previously housed Standard & Pour and Firefly, among others.

The restaurant will be divided into three separate experiences. The main dining room is designed to resemble an indoor patio, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a sustainable indoor garden. The Coffee Chill Room will feature a grab-and-go muffin bar and couches designed for those who want to settle in and get some work done with a cup of Joe. And finally, the Twisted Tea Room will the modern spins on tea service starting at 11 a.m. daily, featuring mismatched bone china, a loose-leaf tea counter, small bites of pastries and canapes and access to an outdoor patio.

Other design features scattered throughout the restaurant will include gold tables, floral wall décor and a selfie parlor.

Behind the bar, you’ll find cookie jars purchased from the estate of a local resident who once held the Guinness record for the largest cookie jar collection. And the team has salvaged the former home kitchen table of the late Kerry Simon, which was converted to a two-piece bar table when his Simon Hospitality Group operated Standard & Pour. It’s being re-assembled and will serve as the new restaurant’s communal table.

The chefs describe the cuisine as “American small afternoon eats.” That includes everything from assorted waffles, pancakes and Bennedicts to muffalata and suckling pig. There’s also a large vegan selection with offerings such as burritos, “burgers” and the Bennedict Arnold, topped with vegan hollandaise sauce. In addition to coffee and tea, The Stove will offer adult beverages, including a selection of bottomless champagne and flavored bubbles and cocktails created with house-made juniper-infused sake.

The Stove will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can find more information at thestovelv.com.

