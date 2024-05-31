The world’s top chefs are coming to Vegas. Here’s what they’re up to.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants ceremony and related events help confirm the city as a global dining destination.

Chefs from Wynn Las Vegas are joining colleagues from around the globe at the Revelry events the property is presenting in connection with the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony taking place during the week of June 3, 2024, in Vegas. Wynn is host property for World's 50 Best. (Terry Gates)

It’s every chef everywhere all at once next week in Las Vegas.

For the first time, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants is holding its annual awards here, naming the top 50 restaurants on the planet. Scores of top chefs and other members of the global culinary corps, including Vegas standouts, will be in town for Wednesday’s ceremony, and for dozens of discussions, seminars, tastings, dinners and other events leading up to and following the Wednesday ceremony.

During the week, Vegas will be as thick as pâte with Michelin stars and 50 Best honorees, all of which helps confirm the city as a leading place to eat and drink.

“To bring the awards to Las Vegas in complement to London, Singapore, Valencia, Melbourne — it puts us on an international benchmark as a destination,” said Elizabeth Blau, the Vegas restaurateur (co-owner of Honey Salt, for one) and philanthropist who is an organizer of the week, and who has been a World’s 50 Best judge.

“This is the brand leader. It solidifies and acknowledges what those of us who live here know: This is an extraordinary culinary destination.”

Wynn Las Vegas is host property for World’s 50 Best, including the awards ceremony. Resorts World and The Venetian are official partners. Here are some highlights as Vegas is on its Best behavior.

Wynn Las Vegas

Revelry: Eat. Drink. Party.

For a 50 Best Signature Session, executive chef Sarah Thompson of Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas hosts chef Elena Reygadas, who was named the World’s Best Female Chef in 2023 for her restaurant Rosetta in Mexico City. The chefs are presenting a six-course dinner at Casa Playa.

East Meet Best features chefs from Michelin-rated restaurants in Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace joining chef Xian Ming Yu of Michelin-starred Wing Lei in Wynn Las Vegas to offer a tasting of haute Chinese cooking.

Chef Christopher Lee, a James Beard Award winner and vice president of culinary at Wynn, is gathering a constellation of culinary stars for a six-course tasting of dishes from Philip Tessier (Press, St. Helena, California); Brad Kilgore (Kilgore Culinary, Marygold’s at The Arlo, Miami); Angie Mar (Le B, New York City); Margarita Manzke (République, Los Angeles); and Jennifer Yee (pastry chef, Wynn).

Mariena Mercer Boarini, master mixologist of Wynn, and master mixologist Kate Gerwin of Happy Accidents in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are reimagining classic cocktails at their master class and tasting. Yakitoriguy, the Japanese grilled chicken expert and social media sensation, demonstrates chicken handling, how to prepare a flavorful glaze and grilling techniques in his master class with samples.

The Feast, the centerpiece of Revelry, brings together four culinary “universes.” There’s the Casbah Marketplace with street performers, Turkish coffee, and sweet and savory Mediterranean dishes. On the Road to Tulum, chefs prepare fresh heirloom corn tortillas and coastal Mexican dishes. Shibuya Crossing summons the buzzing Shibuya ward of Tokyo with street food, sushi, sashimi and other bites. Four Sixes Ranch, from “Yellowstone” producer Taylor Sheridan, serves up wood-fire rotisserie and barbecue dishes at its country cookout.

Revelry runs from Monday through June 8. For details of all events, visit lasvegasrevelry.com.

Resorts World

Indulge: A Week of Food, Culture and Entertainment

Chef Jeremy Ford of Stubborn Seed, set to debut at the property this fall, previews dishes from his menu, at Alle on 66. Eight Lounge is showcasing rare whiskies from Glenfiddich, including 30-year-old Suspended Time. Chifa, the Los Angeles restaurant, is joining with Fuhu to serve its Chinese-Peruvian cooking; look for Trinity Fried Rice.

Michelin-starred Camphor out of L.A., led by co-executive chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George, is laying out two nights of its Steak Frites experience. Sushi by Scratch is popping up with a 17-course omakase tasting. At Brezza, executive chef Nicole Brisson and executive chef Ray Garcia of Viva are celebrating Mexico with a six-course dinner. Mixologist Brandon Fay leads a mixology master class at Jalisco Underground.

Indulge runs from Monday through June 8. For details of all events, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Delano Las Vegas

Alain Ducasse Dinner at Rivea

Chef Ducasse is a World’s 50 Best Lifetime Achievement Award winner, among many other accolades. On Tuesday at Rivea, his restaurant atop the Delano, Ducasse joins executive chef Winnie Wong of Rivea, and executive chef Jean-Philippe Blondet of Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London (three Michelin stars), for a six-course dinner.

Blondet and Wong are creating a menu that mingles the contemporary French haute cuisine of Ducasse at The Dorchester with Rivea’s balmy take on the cooking of France and Italy. Among the dishes: a hand-dived sea scallop with Kristal Caviar, Australian black truffle risotto and seared fillet of turbot with artichoke and shiso.

Before the dinner, a Champagne and canapé reception takes place in Skyfall Lounge. Look for bites like grilled octopus with confit peppers and parsley-scallion pesto. Cost: $295 plus tax and gratuity.

Visit delanolasvegas.mgmresorts.com.

The Venetian

Eyal Shani Dinner at HaSalon

Chef Eyal Shani, often called the father of modern Israeli cooking, is celebrating his Mediterranean food with a June 7 dinner showcasing seasonal produce, sustainable seafood and meat, and vibrant international influences. As the evening proceeds, the chef will mix with guests as he transports them to an evening in Tel Aviv with music from a live DJ. Cost: $195 plus tax and gratuity.

Visit sevenrooms.com.

Various

For other events during World’s 50 Best week in Vegas, visit theworlds50best.com.

