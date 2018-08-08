You could celebrate National S’mores Day on Friday by toasting a marshmallow over the charcoal grill in your backyard, or you could go all out, with the Cast Iron S’mores at Therapy at 518 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas. Therapy’s version of this gooey favorite is served in a cast-iron pan lined with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallows, semisweet chocolate and caramel — even bacon, at no extra charge. They’re $8.
Therapy in downtown Las Vegas serves cast iron s’mores — VIDEO
You could celebrate National S’mores Day on Friday by toasting a marshmallow over the charcoal grill in your backyard, or you could go all out, with the Cast Iron S’mores at Therapy.
x
August 7, 2018 - 6:30 pm