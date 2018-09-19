Here are a couple of novel twists on the ol’ familiar chicken and waffles: Therapy restaurant makes them as sliders with red velvet waffles. And, to emphasize the sweet-and-savory contrasts, the waffles are stacked with buttermilk-battered fried chicken breast and red pepper remoulade slaw, drizzled with house-made vanilla syrup and topped with house-made pickles. They’re $16.
Therapy in Las Vegas offers new take on chicken and waffles
Here are a couple of novel twists on the ol’ familiar chicken and waffles: Therapy restaurant makes them as sliders with red velvet waffles. And, to emphasize the sweet-and-savory contrasts, the waffles are stacked with buttermilk-battered fried chicken breast and red pepper remoulade slaw, drizzled with house-made vanilla syrup and topped with house-made pickles. They’re $16.