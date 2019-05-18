Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Tomatoes in a classic beef preparation? Believe it or not, celebrity chef Chris Santos pulls it off in his mini tomato tarare preparations, which come topped with a cooked quail egg, $18.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-737-0707, beautyandessexlv.com

La Strega

Chef Gina Marinelli is dedicated to eliminating waste. So she repurposes, seasons and juliennes the “leftover bits” of tomatoes from other dishes on her menu to turn them into a paste that’s baked into bread/crostinis. (Complimentary with meals.)

Downtown Summerlin, 702-722-2099, lastregalv.com

Scotch 80 Prime

The Palms steakhouse takes a large beefsteak tomato, slices it thick, loads it up with a mixture of creamed spinach and bread crumbs, and tops it with American cheese. The chef then bakes the dish in the oven before serving it, $12.

Palms, 702-942-7777, palms.com

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

The Fried Green Tomato BLT is a deconstructed Southern twist on a classic. The crispy namesake main ingredient is topped with pimento cheese, house-smoked pork belly, smoked tomato jam, frisee and lemon vinaigrette, $14.

The Venetian, 702-297-6541, runchickenrun.com

Delmonico Steakhouse

Tomato soup is, of course, a classic. Emeril Lagasse and his local right-hand man Ronnie Rainwater put their personal touch on it by topping with a dab of whipped ricotta cheese as well as fresh basil, $13.

The Venetian, 702-414-3737, emerilsrestaurants.com

