This boozy milkshake in Las Vegas is big enough for 8 — VIDEO

It’s big. It’s boozy. And there’s enough of it for you and your seven closest friends.

The 8 Man Milkshake at Gold Spike’s Fiddlestix restaurant is the shareable version of the six “boozy milkshakes” also offered on the menu.

The peanut butter cup shake is made with 40 scoops of vanilla ice cream, two big scoops of peanut butter, chocolate syrup, Reese’s Pieces, and 16 ounces of bourbon whiskey. It’s topped with whipped cream, more Reese’s Pieces and eight fried Oreo cookies.

It’ll cost you $80, so make sure your friends chip in before sipping.

Fiddlestix at Gold Spike is also the home of the Unicorn Grilled Cheese secret menu item.

