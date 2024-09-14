This lakeside Las Vegas restaurant changes hands after 17 years

The terrace at Marché Bacchus, the lakeside French restaurant and wine shop in the Las Vegas community of Desert Shores. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marché Bacchus, the longtime Las Vegas restaurant known for its traditional and contemporary French food, its wine shop and popular wine dinners, and its perch on Lake Jacqueline in Desert Shores, has new owners after 17 years.

Rhonda and Jeff Wyatt have sold Marché Bacchus to HUKL Hospitality, a spokesperson for the restaurant said in a statement for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The spokesperson did not provide a date the sale closed but said a Sept. 12 wine dinner was held to introduce the new owners and chefs.

HUKL Hospitality, in the portfolio of Vegas-based HUKL Investments, plans to spend almost $55 million on four restaurant projects across Boca Park and southwest Las Vegas over the next couple of years, as first reported by the Review-Journal. One of those projects, Ciao Vino, opened in early September in Boca Park.

The Review-Journal has requested comment from HUKL on the Marché Bacchus purchase.

The Wyatts bought the restaurant in 2007 from Gregoire and Agathe Verge, a couple from Burgundy who started Marché Bacchus as a wine store in 200o. The restaurant is at 2620 Regatta Drive. Visit marchebacchus.com.

This is a breaking news story. The story will be updated as information become available.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.