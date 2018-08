This Las Vegas bar has a 'wine ATM' (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hostile Grape at M Resort features a “wine ATM.”

The lounge has 160 wines that guests can self-serve using a pre-charged wine card.

After inserting the card, guests may select a pour of 1, 3 or 5 ounces.

Wines are dispensed using an enomatic system that measures a perfect pour and keeps wine fresh.

Hostile Grape features eight refrigerated enomatics for whites and six standing enomatics for reds.

The lounge also features a food menu and live music on weekends.