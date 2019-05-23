This Las Vegas breakfast is sliced, stacked and sugary

Chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace uses Cocoa Pebbles, Nutella and bananas in a French toast creation.

Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Breakfast keeps growing more indulgent, and that spirit of luxe includes the Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace.

To make it, executive chef Harold Norris cuts two thick slices from a loaf of brioche, dips them into a condensed-milk batter and coats them with cinnamon-sugar and crushed Cocoa Pebbles. He browns the slices in butter, spreads them with a thick layer of Nutella chocolate-hazelnut spread and a layer of fresh bananas, stacks them and tops with caramelized bananas and a sprinkling of sugar.

They’re $23, sugar rush included.

