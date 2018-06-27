This Las Vegas dessert is made with fire and liquid nitrogen

This simple dessert creates a cloud of fog right at your table.

This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Palms’ new steakhouse Scotch 80 Prime serves a banana split that’s created with fire and liquid nitrogen — right at your table.

The Tableside Fire & Ice Banana Split starts with a sliced banana that is sugared and flambeed with a torch.

Then, ice cream is mixed table side and made frozen with liquid nitrogen.

Once assembled, the banana split is served with an artist’s palette of toppings including candies, nuts and fruit.

The dessert is $36 and made to be shared.

4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103