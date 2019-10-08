This Las Vegas dessert is positively lemony

Dish at Vetri Cucina at the Palms is lemon semifreddo between cookies made with in-house milled cornmeal.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

A dessert of lemon semifreddo sandwiched between crumiri — polenta-based cookies that are made with cornmeal milled in-house — is being offered as a special through the end of the month at Vetri Cucina at the Palms.

The semifreddo starts with lemon curd made with fresh lemon juice into which whipped cream is folded before the mixture is frozen in a mold. Finished with powdered sugar and argrumato, a lemon olive oil, it’s a sister of the lemon crumiri sandwich cookies executive chef Marc Vetri created for the recent Great Chefs Event in Los Angeles.

He is said to have been inspired by the 5,000 pounds of citrus fruit donated by the Sunkist Growers cooperative of California farmers. The event, which was co-founded by Vetri, is a benefit for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The dessert is $12.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.