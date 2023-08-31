107°F
Food

This Mexican restaurant moved off Strip after 10 years. 16 months later, it’s closing.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 5:40 pm
 
The dining room of Tacos & Tequila in Palace Station in Las Vegas. (501 Studios)
The dining room of Tacos & Tequila in Palace Station in Las Vegas. (501 Studios)
#1 Alambre tacos from Tacos & Tequila in Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Peter Harasty)
#1 Alambre tacos from Tacos & Tequila in Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Peter Harasty)
The bar at Tacos & Tequila in Palace Station in Las Vegas. (501 Studios)
The bar at Tacos & Tequila in Palace Station in Las Vegas. (501 Studios)

The #1 Alambre tacos won’t be No. 1 much longer, at least at Palace Station.

The dish ranks among the signature offerings from Tacos & Tequila, which opened at the property in late April 2022. The restaurant is closing only 16½ months later, with the last day of service on Sept. 11, owner Station Casinos said in a statement that did not include reasons for the closing or what would replace the restaurant.

A spokesman for Station Casinos directed the Las Vegas Review-Journal back to the statement when asked about the reasons for the closing.

Tacos & Tequila moved to Palace Station after more than a decade at Luxor. The restaurant occupies a 4,000-square-foot space that once housed Little Tony’s, near the sportsbook.

Alambre tacos feature flour tortillas filled with filet mignon, applewood-smoked bacon, Oaxaca cheese, poblano chiles, onion and cilantro.

Grilled shrimp, black beans, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli and crema fresca convene in a flour tortilla for a quesadilla. Barbacoa enchiladas are made with beef brisket, roasted guajillo tomato sauce, three cheeses and jabs of pickled onion.

The striking interior of the restaurant features vibrant colors and murals.

“Tacos and Tequila team members will be encouraged to apply for available positions within Station Casinos. We are thankful for the contributions the restaurant and team have made to the property,” the statement said.

Tacos & Tequila belongs to the portfolio of Drive This Entertainment, a Vegas-based hospitality company founded by Michael Frey and Craig Gilbert. The Review-Journal was unable to reach either founder about the closing, or leave telephone messages for them, at the company’s office.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

