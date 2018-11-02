This secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip is tricky to find

Ghost Donkey, the new “hidden” enclave attached to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Block 16 food court, is a New York transplant known for its mezcal collection.

You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ghost Donkey's Stone Wall (Max Flatow/The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

Ghost Donkey, the new “hidden” enclave attached to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Block 16 food court, is a New York transplant known for its mezcal collection. This Stone Wall cocktail uses the smoky character of Montelobos and the heat of chili peppers to augment slightly tart cider.

Ingredients

■ 1 ounce Espolon Reposado

■ ½ ounce Montelobos mezcal

■ ½ ounce Pama pomegranate liqueur

■ 4 ounces habanero cider (recipe below)

Garnish

■ 1 apple slice

■ Pomegranate arils

Directions

Combine all ingredients in cup. Fill cup with ice. Stir to chill. Garnish with apple slice topped with arils.

Habanero cider

Place one gallon of apple cider in container and top with 15 halved habanero chilies. Stir after one hour and taste. Allow to infuse up to three hours (adjusted to taste) and remove chilies.