This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Morton's "lobster-centric" menu is being offered Friday through Sunday. (Ralph Smith)

Lobstermania at Morton’s

If you’re convinced one can never have too much lobster, consider the three-course “lobster-centric” menu being offered from Friday through Sunday at Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road. For $69, it includes a starter, entree and a side from among such dishes as lobster bisque, Lobster-Cargot, lobster thermidor and lobster mac and cheese.

Eataly events

Eataly at Park MGM plans two Chef’s Table events this weekend. “Celebrating 100 Years of Negroni with Tony Abou-Ganim,” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, will teach guests about the iconic cocktail. With paired bites, it’s $60. From 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Eataly will present a Tuscan dinner with “MasterChef” champion Shaun O’Neale. The three-course dinner with wine pairings is $120. For tickets, go to bit.ly/2ZjQ0or.

White Party

The White Party will run from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin. The Hamptons-inspired event — for which all-white attire is “strongly suggested” — will include a fondue and other food stations, grilling, passed hors d’oeuvres, a doughnut wall, made-to-order cotton candy and bubbles, brews, specially created cocktails, frosé and wine. It’s $79 in advance at andironsteak.com.

Summer lunch

The Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, now offers the $15 Summer Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. It includes housemade panetti with dipping sauce, a choice of salad and a different entree each day, including chicken cacciatore, seafood manicotti, Italian meatloaf, Italian stuffed peppers, and whole baby clams with shell pasta and white clam sauce.

Early bird chicken

Bok Bok Chicken, which has four locations across the valley, has reinvigorated the early bird special, offering 20 percent off to those 55 and older from 3 to 5 p.m. daily.