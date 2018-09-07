This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Golden Steer celebrates 60 years
The Golden Steer Steakhouse — known as a Rat Pack hangout back in the day — is celebrating its 60th anniversary this fall with a new throwback menu each month through December, featuring things no longer on the menu. September’s slate includes frog legs, chicken hunter-style and spumoni bomba. The restaurant, at 308 W. Sahara Ave., is also asking people to submit their favorite memories by the end of the month, with a winner to be chosen for a dinner for two.
One Drunk Puppy
One Drunk Puppy, a benefit for the Animal Foundation, will be 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton. Tickets, which include wines, a souvenir glass, a silent auction and a DJ, are $30 in advance (at the Silverton box office, or call 702-263-7777) or $35 at the door.
Sharpen Your Senses
Food created by Southern Highlands Golf Club chef Terry Redihan will be paired with a variety of adult beverages at the Sharpen Your Senses event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday on the golf club’s event lawn. It’s a benefit for Andson Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to improving students’ financial literacy and providing academic intervention. Tickets are $100; visit andson.org.
Halfway to St. Paddy’s
Yes, we really are halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, and Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place is celebrating with a special menu available from Tuesday until Sept. 17: Guinness beer cheese and pretzels, $10; whiskey bread pudding, $10; a hot Irish beef sandwich, $14; rasher and leek chicken, $22; and Kilbeggan salmon, $24. A portion of sales will be donated to HELP of Southern Nevada. The celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 17 will include $5 Guinness drafts and live Irish music.
Wild Turkey dinner
A dinner with pairings of Wild Turkey bourbon will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Gaetano’s at 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. The four-course dinner, with an entree of hanger steak with Parmesan risotto, is $119. Call 702-361-1661.