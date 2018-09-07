This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

The Golden Steer Steakhouse — known as a Rat Pack hangout back in the day — is celebrating its 60th anniversary this fall with a new throwback menu each month through December.

The "rat pack" booth is one of the most popular seating options at the Golden Steer Steakhouse. Photo taken on Wednesday, April, 5, 2017, at the Golden Steer Steakhouse, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

(Golden Steer)

Golden Steer celebrates 60 years

The Golden Steer Steakhouse — known as a Rat Pack hangout back in the day — is celebrating its 60th anniversary this fall with a new throwback menu each month through December, featuring things no longer on the menu. September’s slate includes frog legs, chicken hunter-style and spumoni bomba. The restaurant, at 308 W. Sahara Ave., is also asking people to submit their favorite memories by the end of the month, with a winner to be chosen for a dinner for two.

One Drunk Puppy

One Drunk Puppy, a benefit for the Animal Foundation, will be 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton. Tickets, which include wines, a souvenir glass, a silent auction and a DJ, are $30 in advance (at the Silverton box office, or call 702-263-7777) or $35 at the door.

Sharpen Your Senses

Food created by Southern Highlands Golf Club chef Terry Redihan will be paired with a variety of adult beverages at the Sharpen Your Senses event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday on the golf club’s event lawn. It’s a benefit for Andson Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to improving students’ financial literacy and providing academic intervention. Tickets are $100; visit andson.org.

Halfway to St. Paddy’s

Yes, we really are halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, and Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place is celebrating with a special menu available from Tuesday until Sept. 17: Guinness beer cheese and pretzels, $10; whiskey bread pudding, $10; a hot Irish beef sandwich, $14; rasher and leek chicken, $22; and Kilbeggan salmon, $24. A portion of sales will be donated to HELP of Southern Nevada. The celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 17 will include $5 Guinness drafts and live Irish music.

Wild Turkey dinner

A dinner with pairings of Wild Turkey bourbon will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Gaetano’s at 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. The four-course dinner, with an entree of hanger steak with Parmesan risotto, is $119. Call 702-361-1661.