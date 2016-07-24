This week’s 5 best bets for dining in Las Vegas

Sardinian-style fregola seafood paella-style (Palms)

Date night

Take your honey out for some honey — or a number of other seasonal specialties at Nove Italiano at the Palms through Aug. 31. In addition to the Sardinian-style fregola seafood paella-style pictured (the pearl-shaped pasta with white sea bass, littleneck clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp, ’nduja sausage and saffron tomatoes), $38, they include a fresh fruit and cheese board (Gruyere, aged Gouda, Port Salut, pistachio mascarpone, strawberries, grapes, pear Gorgonzola gelato and honey), $16.

Seafood and pasta served paella style makes us as happy as a clam. #noveitaliano A photo posted by Palms Casino Resort (@palmscasinoresort) on Jun 14, 2016 at 3:18pm PDT

Something new

Costa di Mare at Wynn Las Vegas has added some seafood varieties that are difficult to find in the United States, not to mention Las Vegas. They include Tuscan Sea palmita (a relative of tuna and mackerel), Cicala di Mare (a large, flat prehistoric lobster served grilled whole over charcoal or prepared over pasta), Mantis Shrimp (grilled for a first course with lemon and parsley) and costardelle, a Sicilian bluefish usually served fried. All items are subject to availability and seasonality; call 702-770-DINE (702-770-3463).

Family fun

Here’s a chance for the family to sleep in a little and still get to brunch: The Acoustic Sunday Brunch at Pizza Rock at Green Valley Ranch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dishes include Pizza Rock Benedict (with pancetta on focaccia), $12; pancakes with fresh berries, $10; and pizza breakfast dishes such as Double Sausage and Eggs (mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar and sliced Italian and Calabrese sausages), $18. And the grown-ups can indulge in an Italian Bloody Mary, $10, or bottomless mimosas and sangrias, $15.

For friends

Carla Pellegrino, executive chef/owner of Bratalian in Henderson, will be the guest chef at a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. The communal dinner will begin with Honey Salt executive chef Robert Camacho’s shared bites of watermelon gazpacho, prosciutto-wrapped peach skewers and roasted cumin lamb meatballs and move on to Pellegrino’s starter of an octopus, potato and fava bean salad, entree of fresh strozzapreti pasta with red mullet and baby zucchini and dessert of passion fruit mousse biscuit with raspberry coulis and fresh tropical fruits. It’s $49, plus $25 for wine pairings. For reservations, visit www.honeysalt.com.

I will be Honey Salt this Tuesday, July 26th as a Chef guest, can wait to coo for my people in Summerlin! Tickets… https://t.co/NxCT9oXP7H — Carla Pellegrino (@chefcarlapelleg) July 20, 2016

Solo trip

Looking for a little something to cool you off in the afternoon? Head over to Pawn Donut & Coffee at Pawn Plaza, 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South, between 2 p.m. and closing daily, and you’ll get half off all iced and blended beverages. And in case you’re hungry, Pawn Donut & Coffee has added fresh muffins and cinnamon buns to its menu.