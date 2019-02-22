This week’s 5 best bets for food and drink in Las Vegas

Slater's 50/50

New pub fare at Slater’s 50/50

Slater’s 50/50, home of the half-bacon, half-beef burger patty, is aiming for a “rebel gastropub” image with several new dishes. They include the cheeseburger bowl, $13.99, which is beef topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, crispy fried onions and horseradish aioli. Other options are Sweet & Spicy Cauliflower, $8.99; a Power Bowl, $14.99; and the Turkey Harvest Bowl, $14.99.

Castello Banfi wines

The wines of Castello Banfi in Montalcino, Italy, will be featured in the next Taste & Learn at 5 p.m. Saturday at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. The wines will be paired with artichoke with arugula and crescenza cheese, Tuscan vegetable soup, squash ravioli with duck ragout and Pecorino cheese and grilled strip loin with red onion and salsa verde. It’s $75 inclusive; reserve at 702-364-5300.

Shop & Wine

If you like shopping and wine, this is an event for you: During Sunset Shop & Wine from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, 15 tasting stations will be set up in mall stores; food, cocktail and live entertainment also are planned. It’s $30, and all proceeds will benefit Miracle Flights. For tickets, visit galleriaatsunset.com.

Andiron goes French

Oh-la-la! Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin will take on a French accent Tuesday with a special prix fixe menu by new executive chef Chris Bulen, formerly of Andre’s Bistro & Bar. With dishes such as beef tartare, coq au vin and apple tarte tatin, it starts at 6:30 p.m. and is $59, with wine pairings $25. Reserve at andironsteak.com.

Flight Night

It’ll be Flight Night on Tuesday at Slater’s 50/50, with five-beer flights to celebrate the end of winter, including Pizza Port Bacon and Eggs, Samuel Smith Nut Brown Ale and Breckenridge Vanilla Porter. Tickets, which will include a tasting journal, shared appetizer and Slater’s thick-cut bacon slices, are $14.65 at eventbrite.com.