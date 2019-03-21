This week’s 5 best bets for food and drink in Las Vegas

Divine Cafe

Basque class at Divine Cafe

An interactive cooking class focusing on Basque cuisine is scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 29 at Divine Cafe at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The class, which is open to those 21 and older, will feature foods such as cod, lamb and rib-eye with vegetables, plus Basque Picon Punch, beer and wine. For tickets ($89), go to divineeventslv.com.

Peche Day

BBd’s at Palace Station is the only Las Vegas representative among 60 spots worldwide chosen to take part in Peche Day on Saturday. It marks the annual release of Peche Mortel, the coffee-infused Imperial stouts produced by Canadian brewery Brasserie Dieu du Ciel. The event will involve seven variations, such as the 2018 and 2019 Peche Mortel Bourbon and Peche Mortel Coconut. They’ll be available Saturday until the kegs are gone.

Cooking demonstration

Kim Canteenwalla and Elizabeth Blau, owners of Honey Salt and Andiron Steak & Sea, will host a cooking demonstration from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Sonoma at 1001 S. Rampart Blvd. Their cookbook will be available for purchase.

Taste & Learn

Friuli and the Piedmont region of Italy will be the focus of the next Taste & Learn event at 5 p.m. Saturday at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. Wines and foods to be featured include the 2017 Borgo Magredo pinot grigio with vegetable-stuffed squid and the 2011 Manzone barolo bricat with rosemary-flavored tagliorini, escarole-quail ragout and Gorgonzola fondue. It’s $75; call 702-364-5300.

Santa Fe cuisine

Santa Fe will be the destination of the next Culinary Road Trip at the Downtown Grand from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. With such dishes as tortillas and roasted salsas, carne adovada, green chicken tamale, blue corn enchilada and sopapillas with local honey, it’s $68. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com.