This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

(Andre’s Bistro & Bar)

Afternoon tea at Andre’s

Andre’s Bistro & Bar, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, now serves afternoon tea from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. With sandwiches, classic pastries and desserts in addition to an assortment of teas, it’s $26 for adults and $15 for children.

Anniversary dinner

Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a wine dinner at 7 p.m. Friday. Entree choices for the four-course dinner are Chilean sea bass with farro risotto or boneless braised beef short ribs with pappardelle. It’s $116; call 702-361-1661.

Farm Table Dinner

A dinner based on produce that chef Anthony Taormina grows himself will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. Courses include heirloom tomato salad, sweet corn bucatini, grilled summer vegetables and cherry crumb pie. It’s $49, with beer pairings $25. Reserve at honeysalt.com.

Extended happy hour

To celebrate its first anniversary, Bandito’s Latin Kitchen & Cantina in the Hughes Center is offering an extended happy hour from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the month. Starters will be half off, Bandito margaritas $5 and draft beers $5.

Grgich Hills dinner

Boteco, 9500 S. Eastern Ave., plans a Grgich Hills Estate dinner Thursday to celebrate winemaker Mike Grgich’s 95th birthday. With an entree of veal involtini with Euro-buttered mashed potatoes, it’s $75. Call 702-790-2323.