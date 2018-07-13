This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

(Donut Mania)

(Donut Mania)

Rockin’ Poppin’ Doughnut Sundae

In celebration of July as National Ice Cream Month, Donut Mania and the Tenors of Rock have created the Rockin’ Poppin’ Doughnut Sundae, a red, white and blue creation that layers a doughnut with ice cream, blueberries and strawberries, whipped cream and red and blue Pop Rocks. It’s $7, and for each one sold through the end of the month, $1 will be donated to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Donut Mania has four valley locations.

Ice cream festival

Milkshakes, sundaes and ice cream cocktails will be among the chilly treats offered during the ice cream festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Park. It’s $10 (free for kids younger than 5), which provides unlimited ice cream samples, plus unlimited samples of alcohol-infused treats for those 21 and older. There also will be live music and games.

Bastille Day

French restaurants in the valley are celebrating Bastille Day on Saturday. Bardot Brasserie at Aria will feature chef/chocolatier Brandon Olsen of Toronto’s La Banane and CXBO Chocolates at brunch and dinner; call 702-590-8610. Oh La La French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Drive, will offer special brunch and dinner menus; 702-222-3522. Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, will have skydivers over the lake at 7 p.m.; 702-804-8008. And Bouchon Bistro at The Venetian will celebrate with a special happy hour menu from 3 to 9 p.m. at the bar and 5 to 9 p.m. in the dining room.

J. Lohr wines

J. Lohr wines will be featured in a dinner Wednesday at Tuscany Gardens at the Tuscany. With an entree of bison tenderloin, the four-course dinner is $65. Call 702-947-5910.

Summer of Rose

It’s the Summer of Rose at Bouchon Bistro at The Venetian. Through Sept. 22, anyone who orders a bottle of one of six roses will get a free hors d’oeuvre: smoked salmon mousseline, fried squash blossoms or smoky eggplant tapenade. Call 702-414-6200.