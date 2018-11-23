This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

SG Bar, 9580 W. Flamingo Road, has introduced a menu of shareable plates and 15-minute lunches. (PT's Entertainment Group)

SG Bar, 9580 W. Flamingo Road, has introduced a menu of shareable plates and 15-minute lunches. (PT's Entertainment Group)

New plates at SG Bar

SG Bar, 9580 W. Flamingo Road, has introduced a menu of shareable plates and 15-minute lunches. The shareable plates include four flavors of adult mac and cheese (pork belly and barbecue, Buffalo chicken, four cheese, and wild mushroom). The 15-minute lunches, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, include mini-sandwiches such as a classic Reuben, porchetta and a Cubano, and a soup-and-sandwich combo.

Black Friday deal

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin is offering a Black Friday special — 10 percent off all food for those with a same-day receipt from a Downtown Summerlin store.

Kim Crawford dinner

Kim Crawford wines will be showcased in a dinner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Charcoal Room at Palace Station. Among the five courses will be a lamb chop with passion fruit and tomatillo risotto, barramundi with pumpkin orzo and Camembert and a prime New York steak with blackberry duxelle. It’s $80; call 702-221-6678.

New sandwiches

The Clubhouse Deli at Rampart Casino has introduced a new feature: monthly sandwiches. The November sandwich is The Tommy, with Boar’s Head Sausalito turkey, housemade cran-apple relish, arugula and mayonnaise. In December, the deli will feature the Farmhouse Sandwich, pork shoulder smoked in-house with baby kale, cinnamon-pickled beet spread and goat cheese.

Winter menu

Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St., has introduced its winter menu, with such dishes as cheddar crab fondue with jalapeno and tarragon, pork tenderloin with a pretzel crust and sage-infused maple drizzle, and a cran-apple turnover topped with cardamom pecans and an infused-brandy drizzle.