This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Hanukkah Gelt Martini (MB Steak)

Hanukkah specials

Several Las Vegas restaurants have announced specials for Hanukkah. MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel is serving braised Colorado lamb with potato gnocchi, $45, and the Hanukkah Gelt Martini, $15. Crush at the MGM Grand is offering braised beef short rib pot roast with tourne potatoes, nugget carrots and pomegranate seeds, $28. Siegel’s 1941 at El Cortez is serving a three-course dinner of brisket of beef or roasted apricot chicken with latkes, kasha and bowties and broccoli for $24.95 from 5 to 10 p.m. Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin has specials including latkes, $10, and a brisket dinner, $31. At Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., the specials include challah for the table, $7, and a smoked salmon pizza, $15. All of the specials continue through Monday.

Jamon Iberico tasting

An interactive tasting event showcasing Spain’s jamon Iberico is planned for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Bazaar Meat at SLS Las Vegas. The event, with cured and fresh meats including Jamon Iberico de Bellota, Secreto and cochinillo suckling pig, is $95; visit slslv.com.

Mayan/Indian dinner

A holiday fusion dinner featuring modern Mayan cuisine and holiday Indian recipes is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Turmeric Flavors of India, 700 Fremont St. The four-course dinner, by chef Mayra Trabulse and Turmeric owner Ritesh Patel, is $59 per person or $100 per couple. Go to festivefiesta.splashthat.com.

Chefs competition

Tickets are available for the Young Chef and Commis Competition of Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud’s ment’or BKB Foundation from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Dec. 12 at UNLV. It will be followed by a celebratory dinner, with a group of chefs preparing dishes to honor the late chef Paul Bocuse, at 7:15 at Bouchon. Tickets are $40 for the competition and $250 for the dinner at mentorbkb.org.

Crown Royal dinner

A five-course dinner with Crown Royal pairings will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Charcoal Room at Palace Station. The dinner, with an entree of pecan-and-Dijon-crusted beef tenderloin with vanilla sweet potato puree and charred Brussels sprouts, is $85. For reservations, call 702-221-6678.