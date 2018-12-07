This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Hanukkah specials
Several Las Vegas restaurants have announced specials for Hanukkah. MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel is serving braised Colorado lamb with potato gnocchi, $45, and the Hanukkah Gelt Martini, $15. Crush at the MGM Grand is offering braised beef short rib pot roast with tourne potatoes, nugget carrots and pomegranate seeds, $28. Siegel’s 1941 at El Cortez is serving a three-course dinner of brisket of beef or roasted apricot chicken with latkes, kasha and bowties and broccoli for $24.95 from 5 to 10 p.m. Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin has specials including latkes, $10, and a brisket dinner, $31. At Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., the specials include challah for the table, $7, and a smoked salmon pizza, $15. All of the specials continue through Monday.
Jamon Iberico tasting
An interactive tasting event showcasing Spain’s jamon Iberico is planned for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Bazaar Meat at SLS Las Vegas. The event, with cured and fresh meats including Jamon Iberico de Bellota, Secreto and cochinillo suckling pig, is $95; visit slslv.com.
Mayan/Indian dinner
A holiday fusion dinner featuring modern Mayan cuisine and holiday Indian recipes is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Turmeric Flavors of India, 700 Fremont St. The four-course dinner, by chef Mayra Trabulse and Turmeric owner Ritesh Patel, is $59 per person or $100 per couple. Go to festivefiesta.splashthat.com.
Chefs competition
Tickets are available for the Young Chef and Commis Competition of Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud’s ment’or BKB Foundation from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Dec. 12 at UNLV. It will be followed by a celebratory dinner, with a group of chefs preparing dishes to honor the late chef Paul Bocuse, at 7:15 at Bouchon. Tickets are $40 for the competition and $250 for the dinner at mentorbkb.org.
Crown Royal dinner
A five-course dinner with Crown Royal pairings will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Charcoal Room at Palace Station. The dinner, with an entree of pecan-and-Dijon-crusted beef tenderloin with vanilla sweet potato puree and charred Brussels sprouts, is $85. For reservations, call 702-221-6678.