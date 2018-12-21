This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Here are the best bets for food and drinks in Las Vegas this week.

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken

Blue Ribbon holiday help

The Big Day is getting closer and you need holiday help. Enter the Holiday Helper from Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken. It’s the company’s signature matzo-coated fried chicken piled with smoked mac and cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon and Blue Ribbon barbecue sauce. And it’s available at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken at the Grand Bazaar Shops through the end of the year for $9.25.

10 Days of Bazaar

Jose Andres’ 10 Days of Bazaar, a tasting menu celebrating his four Bazaar locations, continues through Monday at Bazaar Meat at SLS Las Vegas. Among the specialty dishes are California Funnel Cake from Bazaar Mar, Bao con Lechon from Bazaar South Beach and Nitro Coconut Floating Island from Bazaar Beverly Hills. The seven-course menu is $125. For reservations, call 702-761-7610.

Christmas Eve feasts

Several local restaurants will celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes with special dishes Monday. Trevi at the Forum Shops is offering a cioppino of halibut, sea bass, black cod, shrimp, scallops, crab and calamari, $36. Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, will serve a tasting menu of seven seafood dishes such as marinated grilled octopus with black olives and potatoes Sunday and Monday for $95. At Giada at The Cromwell, a four-course tasting menu of such dishes as pomegranate Dover sole and zuccotto is $120 on Monday and Tuesday. Momofuku at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is serving a seven-course, family-style tasting menu of dishes including whole branzino with rice and ginger scallion for $148 from Saturday through Dec. 31. Rao’s at Caesars Palace will serve a la carte seafood specials such as lobster pot pie Monday.

Cut expands menu

Wolfgang Puck’s Cut at the Palazzo has been renovated, with an expanded bar and lounge and new menu offerings. Among the new dishes are Maine diver scallops crudo with apple and white Alba truffles, and chilled red king crab with Thai red curry vinaigrette.

Holiday shakes

Shake Shack, which has multiple locations in Southern Nevada, has introduced three holiday shakes: chocolate-peppermint, white mocha and Christmas cookie. They’re all available through Jan. 2.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Palazzo.