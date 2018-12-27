This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Here are this week’s best bets for food and drink in Las Vegas.

(Bill Milne/Estiatorio Milos)

Milos wine dinner

Winemaker Athanassios Parparoussis of Parparoussis Winery and his daughters Dimitra and Erifili will be guests at the Winemaker’s Table Dinner on Thursday at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The six-course dinner, with such dishes as lamb chops, grilled European sea bass and a dessert of yogurt with honey harvested in Greece and tended by monks, is $79. Call 702-698-7930 for reservations.

Tran pop-up

Jamie Tran, executive chef of The Black Sheep, will be the guest chef for the pop-up series Jan. 4 at Harvest at Bellagio. Tran will take over one of the restaurant’s snack wagons from 5 to 9 p.m. in the lounge. For reservations, call 702-693-8865.

SLS social hours

Cleo Mediterraneo and Katsuya at SLS Las Vegas have introduced “social hour” dining options. Small plates at Cleo include Moroccan fried chicken, labneh with feta and Roman flatbread with tomato, Nicoise olives and aged mozzarella. At Katsuya, they include regular or spicy edamame, karaage chicken and sauteed shishito peppers. Both social hours run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. daily.

Cinn-City moonshine

The Underground, the Prohibition history exhibition and bar at The Mob Museum, has introduced Cinn-City, moonshine with the flavors of the holiday season. It’s made in the distillery’s 60-gallon still, using corn mash and redolent of Ceylon cinnamon and the bolder Saigon cinnamon.

15-minute lunch

Bandito Latin Kitchen & Cantina at 325 Hughes Center Drive offers a $10 power lunch special from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The menu includes tacos, enchiladas, burritos and salads, served in 15 minutes or less.