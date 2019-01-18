This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

A round-up of the best food and drink this week in Las Vegas.

Tiramisu shake at Shake Shack (Shake Shack)

Tiramisu shake at the Shack

Have your tiramisu and drink it, too. That’s the flavor of Shake Shack’s specialty shake of the month for January, made with mascarpone, coffee and vanilla frozen custard topped with amoretti cookie crumbs and a sprinkle of cocoa powder. It’s $5.79 at all valley Shake Shack locations.

Secretburger

Honey Salt and Andiron Steak & Sea are among the first local restaurants to announce collaborations with the new Secretburger, which offers one-time, limited-edition dishes. At Honey Salt on Monday it’s the Piggy Smalls burger: pork loin with pork belly, bacon, Emmenthal cheese, sauerkraut and whole-grain mustard on a bacon bun with salt and vinegar chips. At Andiron on Jan. 28 it’s the Surf & Turf Burger: wagyu beef with lobster tail, caramelized onions, black truffle aioli and Gruyere on a brioche bun with pretzel-crusted onion rings. To reserve, visit secretburger.com. Honey Salt is at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. and Andiron in Downtown Summerlin.

Explore Venice

It’s a Taste of Veneto from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Boteco at 9500 S. Eastern Ave. Prosecco, pinot grigio and valpolicella will be featured along with regional appetizers and a discussion about the region and its wine production. It’s $25; visit botecolv.com.

Crepes and beer

48th and Crepe at New York-New York now offers beer and crepe pairings. For January, it’s a Cookies and Cream Crepe with vanilla mascarpone, Oreo cookie crumbs, chocolate syrup and powdered sugar with a Black House Modern Times beer for $12.99.

Bubbly options

Brunch at Hawthorn Grill at the JW Marriott Las Vegas is more bubbly than ever with a new Domaine Chandon mimosa bar and flights of Moet, Veuve Clicquot and Chandon. Among the additions to the menu are warm beignets with Nutella, berry compote and apple-cinnamon; crab cake Benedict; and crispy Wisconsin cheese curds. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.