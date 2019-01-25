This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

A round-up of the best food and drinks in Las Vegas this week.

(Nacho Daddy)

They’re nachos, mon

Jamaica meets Mexico, and the result is kicky and crunchy: Jerk Chicken Nachos are the January Nacho of the Month at Nacho Daddy, which has three locations in Southern Nevada. They’re house-made corn and spinach chips layered with grilled jerk chicken, jack cheese, white queso, mango pico de gallo, Caribbean aioli and black beans, and they’re $15.95 through Feb. 3. An extra $10 gets you a mango margarita.

Vegan pop-up

Ruse Vegan Kitchen will do a pop-up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Public Works Coffee Bar, 314 S. Water St. in Henderson. On the menu: vegan versions of such foods as spicy Italian sausage and lamb gyros, plus tofu satay tacos and more.

Distill celebration

Distill Centennial Hills, 6430 N. Durango Drive, will celebrate its second anniversary Saturday with a red-carpet-themed event with dinner buffet, live music, best-dressed costume contest and giveaways. There’s no cover, although guests must be 21 or older.

Alpine dinner

You can go to the Alps without leaving the desert at the next special event at Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin. With such dishes as raclette fondue, pork schnitzel with mushroom gravy and cheese spaetzle and Tiroler Kaiserschmarrn (shredded caramelized pancakes with almonds, raisins and strawberry jam), the five-course, prix-fixe dinner will be $59, with beverage pairings $25. It starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; reserve at andironsteak.com.

Orin Swift wines

Orin Swift winemaker Dave Phinney will provide an interactive experience at a winemaker dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at Old Homestead Steakhouse at Caesars Palace. The six-course menu of such dishes as yellowfin tuna-wrapped crab with coconut foam, lemongrass gelee and osetra caviar, and roasted duck breast with huckleberry and parsnip pancake will be paired with a selection of the company’s wines. It’s $295; reserve at bit.ly/2LRDxTc.