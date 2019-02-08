This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Palm Restaurant Group

Winter at the Palm

The Palm Restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars has introduced several winter dishes, available through March 17. Among them are a poached pear salad with baby greens, shaved red onions and blue cheese crumbles in a maple vinaigrette, $14; an 8-ounce espresso-rubbed grass-fed filet mignon with roasted-garlic-infused bone marrow butter and cipollini onion rings, $68; pan-roasted branzino with braised escarole, blistered cherry tomatoes, capers and kalamata olives, $45; and Knob Creek bourbon-glazed carrots with fresh tarragon and pure maple syrup, $14.50. Call 702-732-7256.

ValenWINE’s Day

Hearts will be aflutter when Downtown Container Park hosts ValenWINE’S Day, the return of its Wine & Beer Walk series, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets ($25 online, $30 at the gate) will include unlimited red, white and rose wines and live music, and the first 300 guests will receive chocolates. Visit downtowncontainerpark.com.

Mob birthday

The Mob Museum will celebrate its seventh anniversary Thursday with $8 select cocktails and 20 percent off all food items from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in its speakeasy. The cocktails will include the nods to Prohibition, Southside, Scofflaw and The Chicago.

Mediterranean meals

An interactive cooking class focusing on the cuisines of the Mediterranean will be 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Divine Cafe at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The class, which is open to those 21 and older, is $89 and includes beer and wine. Visit divineeventslv.com for tickets.

Valentine’s at Ethel M

The Ethel M Chocolates Factory Store, 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, is extending the hours of its Tasting Room Experience to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Feb. 16. It’s a celebration of the company’s Lights of Love, a display of more than a half-million red, white, purple and pink lights in the cactus garden. Tastings are $15 for adults (or $25 with wine), $6 for children. Reserve at ethelm.com.