This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Lunch specials at La Comida

La Comida, 100 S. Sixth St., has introduced $9.99 lunch specials, available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The menus, which include an entree, rice and beans and a cup of tortilla soup, will rotate weekly and include such choices as chicken flautas, chicken burritos, chili verde and fish tacos. The full menu also is available, as well as a range of fresh fruit margaritas, signature cocktails and a collection of tequilas. Call 702-463-9900.

Half-off Bok Bok

Bok Bok Chicken will celebrate the opening of its fourth valley location by offering 50 percent off meals from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the 6572 N. Decatur Blvd. location. Kids 12 and younger get a free kid’s meal with the purchase of a regular adult meal as part of the company’s Family Day every Saturday. Bok Bok, which specializes in beef shawerma on the spit, whole rotisserie chickens and Mediterranean side dishes, also will have giveaways at 10 a.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Free pancakes

IHOP restaurants in Southern Nevada are offering a free short stack of pancakes to anyone who comes in on Tuesday. In return, guests will be invited to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, which include Southern Nevada’s St. Rose Dominican Hospitals. Last year, more than $41,000 was raised locally.

Beaujolais at Boteco

A Taste of Beaujolais, hosted by a wine storyteller, will be at 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Boteco, 9500 S. Eastern Ave. Morgon and Moulin-a-Vent wines will be paired with regionally inspired appetizers. It’s $25; botecolv.com

Mimosa Garden

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, has introduced The Mimosa Garden brunch, complete with the Chambong, $10 each or $17 for two; bottomless Champagne, $17; and house-made flavored Champagne such as blackberry, orange, pineapple, peach, hibiscus and cranberry, $7 per glass. The menu includes crab spinach and artichoke dip, meatballs and chocolate-covered strawberries. The Mimosa Garden runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, on the patio.