This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

The Pub Burger (The Smashed Pig Gastropub)

Brunch at Smashed Pig

The Smashed Pig Gastropub, 509 Fremont St., has introduced brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Among the offerings: the Pub Burger, with a potato haystack, white cheddar, fried egg and house burger sauce on a pretzel bun, $14; Seared Yellowfin Benny, $15; Impossible Burrito, $15; poppy-seed French toast, $12; and a full English breakfast, with bangers, grilled tomatoes, smashed potatoes, eggs, black and white puddings and baked beans, $14.

Last Friday

The community festival Last Friday, Just Add Water Street will return to downtown Henderson at 6 p.m. Friday. A chef’s challenge, hosted by “Hell’s Kitchen” winner Scott Commings and pitting Scott Pajak of Lagasse’s Stadium against Roberto Lomeli of Hecho en Vegas, will begin at 7 in the amphitheater in front of Henderson City Hall. The event also will include food vendors, entertainment and retail pop-ups until 10.

Tacos and Tamales

The aromas of Mexican specialties will be in the air over Sunset Park on Saturday. The Tacos and Tamales Festival, set for noon to 8 p.m., will include a vegan section, mojito and margarita tastings, craft beers, live music, lucha libre wrestling exhibitions, carnival rides and activities for kids. Parking and admission are free.

Guest chef

Vetri Cucina chef Marc Vetri will bring Rome-based cookbook author Katie Parla into his kitchen to celebrate the launch of her latest cookbook, “Food of the Italian South,” from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Palms. A five-course tasting menu ($130) and a la carte dishes using recipes from her book will be served. To reserve, call 702-944-5900.

Celebrating Spain

Boteco, 9500 S. Eastern Ave., will celebrate the regional foods of Spain on Thursday with the Delicias de Espana tasting menu. With dishes such as Jamon Iberico de Bellota on tomato bread with quail egg and caviar, it’s $55, including wine pairings. Reserve at 702-790-2323.