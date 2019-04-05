This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Attendees mingle during the sixth annual Great Vegas Festival of Beer April 9. (Fred Morledge/Motley Brews)

David Towill pours a beer at the Paulaner Brewing Company tent during the Great Vegas Festival of Beer in the 800 block of Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Great Vegas Festival of Beer

Downtown Las Vegas will be hopping this weekend for the ninth annual Great Vegas Festival of Beer. The Mad Craft Experience from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday will be a craft beer and culinary competition for brewers, mixologists, chefs and restaurateurs. The Grand Tasting, from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, will involve a selection of more than 500 beers, plus food from local chefs and entertainment. Tickets for the Mad Craft Experience start at $60, tickets for the Grand Tasting at $45. A portion of proceeds will go to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Nevada Craft Brewers Association. Go to greatvegasbeer.com.

Beer Day dish

MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel is offering a special dish from Friday through Sunday in honor of National Beer Day, which is Sunday. Braised short ribs deglazed with Paradox Brewing Company’s Skully Barrel 56, made with fermented Sangiovese grapes, will be served with roasted porcini mushrooms over Parmesan gnocchi, $42.

Dine under the stars

Sotto le Stelle — Italian for “under the stars,” returns Saturday to Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. Every two weeks from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., the restaurant will open its patio for an all-you-can-eat grilling for $25 per person, with 50 percent off wines and 25 percent off spirits.

Wine-pairing dinner

Erni Loosen of Dr. Loosen Estates — named Germany’s winemaker of the year in 2001 — will discuss Loosen Rieslings during a wine-pairing dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas. It’s $295; reserve at 702-770-7070.

Wine Spectator events

Tickets are on sale for Wine Spectator events later this month, including a wine dinner themed “Elegance and Precision in Wine and Food,” set for 6:30 p.m. April 26 at Sage at Aria. The five-course dinner is $295. Call the Aria concierge at 877-347-2742 or email concierge@aria.com. The magazine’s Grand Tour will stop at The Mirage from 6 to 10 p.m. April 27, with tickets starting at $200 for general admission. Go to winespectator.com.