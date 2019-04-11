This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Fiddlestix

A unicorn for less

Fiddlestix’s Instagram-fantasy-level Unicorn Grilled Cheese will be even more special Friday, National Grilled Cheese Day, with the price discounted from 12:01 p.m. until midnight. Regularly $11, they’ll be $2 for the first 50 guests, $3 for the next 50 and $5 thereafter. Fiddlestix, which is in the Gold Spike, has sold more than 10,000 of the sandwiches.

Andiron patio party

Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin will celebrate spring with a patio-opening party from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. It will feature grilling stations, an oyster bar, food and drink specials, a kiddie pool, DJ and more. Andiron also is launching its Saturday Brunch Happy Hour, with food and drink specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.

Spring Spectacular

A food truck with hand-dipped chocolate treats, shakes, coffee and more will be part of the Spring Spectacular from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and April 20 and 21 at Ethel M Chocolates Factory Store & Cactus Garden, 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson. The Easter Bunny will be there, as well as a petting zoo, balloon artist, face painting and a bounce house.

Big milestone

Big Jerk Caribbean, 430 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., will celebrate the restaurant’s first anniversary from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. The celebration will include AYCE signature jerk chicken for $25, or $10 for children 10 and younger, and live music. Wristbands for the chicken special will be available at bigjerkcaribbean.com at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Wine-pairing dinner

Justin Wines founder Justin Baldwin will host a wine-pairing dinner beginning with passed canape at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza. With courses of hamachi crudo with honeydew, cucumber and yuzu vinaigrette; pork loin and braised bacon cassoulet with white beans and tomato marmalade; grilled short rib with vegetables and potato puree; and a dessert sampler, it’s $115 inclusive. Reserve at rsvp@plazahotelcasino.com.