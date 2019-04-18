This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Shang Artisan Noodle

Shang Artisan Noodle

Jade Noodle Week at Shang

Jade Noodle Week, the annual release of spinach noodles, will start Sunday at Shang Artisan Noodle, 4983 W. Flamingo Road. Jade noodles differ from the regular variety not just in color but in extra preparation and cooking. The celebration will run through April 27 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with the dishes priced at $8.25 to $11.25. Call 7o2-888-3282 or visit shangartisannoodle.com.

Parducci Wines

Parducci Wines will be spotlighted in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini Italian Ristorante at the JW Marriott. Starting with antipasti, moving on to orecchiette with house-made sausage and Swiss chard, veal saltimbocca with a potato canelloni and vegetables and Meyer lemon ricotta cheesecake with blueberry sauce, the dinner with wine pairings is $69. Call 702-869-8500.

Orin Swift Cellars

A prix-fixe wine-pairing dinner featuring Orin Swift Cellars is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin. The four-course dinner of such dishes as charred Spanish octopus, duck confit tacos and wood-fired tomahawk steak is $69, with wine pairings $34. Reserve at andironsteak.com.

Progressive dinner

The Lakeside Event Center in Desert Shores will host a progressive dinner and art exhibition Wednesday. It’ll start with a tasting of Foley Family Wines and hors d’oeuvres at Marche Bacchus, followed by entree service at Americana at 6 p.m. and desserts at Rooster Boy Cafe from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s $79.95, and a portion of proceeds will go to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and The Folded Flag Foundation. Visit lakesideeventcenter.com.

Culinary Road Trip

Chef Scott Commings’ Culinary Road Trip series will bring Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to the Citrus Grand Pool Deck atop the Downtown Grand at 7 p.m. April 26. Snacks will include smoked marlin and watermelon radish salad, chef stations will serve pork achiote in banana leaves and grilled marinated whole snapper and shrimp, and the dessert table will be decked with mango mousse with fresh berries and coconut cake parfait. It’s $65; reserve at eventbrite.com.