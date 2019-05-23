This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

Wagyu sale at Eataly

Eataly at Park MGM is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with Wagyu Day on Saturday, bringing a 50 percent discount on all wagyu beef retail and menu items. Backyard grillers can take home a wagyu Porterhouse, shell steak or culotte steak from Snake River Farms for half price, while dine-in guests can get one of the cuts and a side for half off. Wagyu Day launches a six-week grilling celebration at Eataly, with more meat-centric specials to come.

Holiday barbecue

A Memorial Day barbecue, with a menu of such all-American favorites as Smoked Beer Can Red Bird Chicken, soft-shell crab sliders and applewood-smoked barbecued baby rack ribs, is planned for Tuesday at Honey Salt at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. It starts with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. and is $49 (with beverage pairings of American whiskey, beer and wine for $25), and retired, reserve or active-duty members of the military can get 20 percent off with ID. For tickets, go to honeysalt.com.

Wine Day at Ferraro’s

Saturday is National Wine Day, and Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, is celebrating with a Taste and Learn event that begins at 5 p.m. With wines from Zyme, a winery in the Veneto region of Northern Italy, the tasting also will include bites such as salted cod croquette with beluga lentils and savory polenta, and braised pork belly with Ubriaco cheese (which is made with prosecco) and artichokes. It’s $75 inclusive; call 702-364-5300.

Wine Day at Oakville

Speaking of National Wine Day: Anyone who orders a glass of wine Saturday at Oakville Steakhouse at the Tropicana and says “National Wine Day” will receive a pour and a half, or 9 ounces.

Bottomless Rosé

If you’re a rosé lover, here’s something else to celebrate: Cleo at SLS Las Vegas is offering bottomless glasses of Portuguese rosé this month. They’re $10 during Social Hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. daily, $15 afterward.