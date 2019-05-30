This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Sydell Group

New brunch at Primrose

Primrose at Park MGM has launched a new brunch menu, including an indulgent French toast. A two-day project, it’s bread soaked overnight in a cinnamon custard, browned and served with a berry compote, $19 (or $17 with jam, $15 with neither). Among other brunch specialties at Primrose are a bacon, egg and cheese croissant with fire-roasted peppers and chili relish, $18, and blue-crab eggs Benedict, $26.

Montelago Village Resort Beerfest

The Montelago Village Resort Beerfest, set for 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, will involve samples of 100 beers from more than 40 breweries, food and live music. Tickets ($35-$45 in advance, $45-$60 at the gate) are available at mlvbf.com.

Bonefish Grill dinner deal

Bonefish Grill, which has locations in Town Square and at 8701 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering the three-course Bangin’ Dinner for Two for $55 through June 17. It includes a Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer to share, two house or Caesar salads and two small grilled fish or seasonal entrees. Bonefish Grill also has refreshed the menu for its happy hour, which runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. daily, with dishes priced at $6.

Prime Pair at Del Frisco’s

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road, has launched the two-course Prime Pair menu, available through the end of September. For $59, guests can choose a salad; an 8-ounce filet, Manhattan-cut New York strip with wild mushroom sauce or fish with Himalayan sea salt, all with Del’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with Cajun-lobster sauce; and a side dish of Chateau mashed or baked potato, sauteed wild mushrooms and pearl onions or creamed spinach.

All That and Dim Sum

Dim sum usually is a morning or midday proposition, but not at Hakkasan at the MGM Grand. All That and Dim Sum, which starts at 10 p.m. Thursdays, offers small bites of such dishes as crispy duck salad canape, salt and pepper calamari, and fresh tuna in tamarind sauce.