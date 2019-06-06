This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Summer menu at Morton's the Steakhouse (Ralph Smith)

Summer menu at Morton’s

Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, has introduced a $49 three-course menu, available through Aug. 15. Guests can choose an appetizer, entree and side from among such dishes as Summer Tomato Bisque and Ora King salmon with summer squash and arugula pesto.

Carson Kitchen turns 5

To commemorate its five years in downtown Las Vegas, Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St., will offer a “greatest hits” menu from Monday through June 16. Dishes to be featured include Broccoli Crunch, Alabama White BBQ Chicken Thighs and Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread.

Free lunch for kids

Kids can eat free through Aug. 31 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. During lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, kids younger than 10 can get a free item from the kids’ menu with the purchase of an adult entree. It’s good for four free kids’ items, with four entree purchases.

More summer menus

Summer prix-course menus have been announced at Bazaar Meat and Cleo at SLS Las Vegas and will be available through Aug. 31. At Bazaar Meat, the menu includes ajo blanco shaved ice with Dungeness crab, summer fruit and aged sherry vinegar, and beef short rib Wellington with summer truffles, and is $80, with wine pairings $25. At Cleo, the five-course menu of such dishes as Brussels sprouts with capers and almonds in vinaigrette, Sonoma lamb slider and grilled hanger steak with peewee potatoes and a spoon salad is $40, with wine pairings $20.

Fireside Bites

T-bones Chophouse & Lounge at Red Rock Resort has introduced a revamped happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays, and Fireside Bites, served on the patio from 5 p.m. to closing daily. The Fireside Bites, which are $12 to $80, include beef carpaccio rolls, a fresh lobster roll and a seafood jackpot.