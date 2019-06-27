This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Getty Images

Winemaker’s dinner at Estiatorio Milos

Greece meets Old Glory this Independence Day as Estiatorio Milos mixes U.S. wines and delicacies with their Hellenic counterparts at a Winemaker’s Table Dinner. The six-course meal will alternate between American cuisine matched with Greek wine and vice versa Thursday at the restaurant inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The feast is $79, and seatings are available from 5 to 10:15 p.m. Make reservations at least 48 hours in advance by calling 702-698-7930.

Sip and shop

Does a glass or two of vino put you in the mood to spend money? The folks at the Galleria at Sunset mall are hoping it does, as they’ll host their second Sunset Shop & Wine event from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission ($30) provides access to more than 15 tasting stations throughout the mall and benefits Miracle Flights’ work transporting children in need of medical care.

A touch of Tiki

Saturday and Sunday are your last chance to enjoy three creations by Golden Tiki’s Adam Rains, June’s local guest mixologist, at Mandalay Bay’s Libertine Social. His contributions to the bar program are the tequila-based Marinero ($16), the multi-rum Sea-Bird ($16) and a rum-based extravaganza called Three Points of Jamaica ($24). Sample them at Libertine’s Arcade Bar from 5 to 10 p.m. each night.

Tour of Italy

The second installment of Ferraro’s Summer Regional Menu series is underway. Through July 11, chef Francesco DiCaudo will be offering a four-course menu of dishes from Trentino for $49. A selection of wine pairings will be available. Call 702-364-5300 for reservations.

The good life for less

For a sip of the good life without breaking the bank, check out Opulence Fridays or the Weekend Blues at Trago Lounge inside the Tropicana. Every Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., bottles of Dom Perignon are $99. On Saturdays and Sundays, they pour Johnny Walker Blue Label for $10 an ounce.