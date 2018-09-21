This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Luke's Lobster

Luke’s Lobster for less

There’s a food holiday — and sometimes two or three — every day in the United States, but this one reportedly was mandated by Congress. In recognition of National Lobster Day on Tuesday, Luke’s Lobster at the Fashion Show mall is offering its lobster roll for $14 from Tuesday through Oct. 1.

Beer dinners

Two local restaurants and two Henderson breweries are teaming up for separate dinners Tuesday. Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Drive, and CraftHaus Brewery will have a beer-garden dinner with seatings at 6 and 9 p.m. It’s $75; visit esthersbeerdinner.bpt.me. Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin and Lovelady Brewing Company will have a barbecue dinner at 6 p.m. It’s also $75; visit eventbrite.com.

Sbragia wines

Spiedini Italian Restaurant at JW Marriott Las Vegas will be looking toward the Dry Creek Valley of California for its next winemaker dinner with Sbragia Family Vineyards at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The four-course dinner with an entree of spice-crusted pork rib-eye with mascarpone polenta will be $69. Call 702-869-8500.

Kendall-Jackson wines

Kendall-Jackson wines will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Charcoal Room at Santa Fe Station. The five-course dinner with an entree of grilled hanger steak with wild mushroom risotto is $79. Call 702-658-4900.

Vegan dinner

Vegans, Baby and VegeNation Henderson plan a dinner and panel discussion with vegan leaders, “From Grassroots to Global,” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at the restaurant at 10075 S. Eastern Ave. The three-course vegan dinner of artichoke arugula salad, wild mushroom risotto and peach and cranberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream is $35; visit vegansbaby.com.