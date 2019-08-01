This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas
Chart House’s celebration of National Oyster Day tops this week’s food roundup.
Oyster Day at Chart House
To celebrate National Oyster Day on Monday, Chart House at the Golden Nugget is offering two specials. Get a half dozen raw oysters or Oysters Rockefeller for $10. Call 702-386-8364.
Boulder turns 25
Station Casinos is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Boulder Station with food and beverage specials through the end of the month. Guadalajara is serving $1 ground beef or chicken crunchy tacos and $5 margaritas, and all casino bars are offering $4 Miller Lites and $5 Jack Daniel’s shots in commemorative glasses. Cupcakes and Champagne will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24.
Lobster Fest
In celebration of a summer tradition, NoMad Bar at Park MGM is offering Lobster Fest through Aug. 31, daily except for Sundays. It starts with snacks of tempura, ceviche and miso-glazed tail and moves on to lobster chowder, grilled lobster with lobster salad, runner beans, tomato and artichoke, with blueberry cobbler for dessert. It’s $75. Reserve at thenomadhotel.com.
Lobster Feast
The Palm Restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars has extended its summer lobster special through Aug. 31. It’s a 4-pound Nova Scotia lobster for two with soup or salad and a family-style side for $109, or a poached lobster and a 9-ounce filet mignon or 14-ounce prime New York strip with an individual side and starter for $65.
Summer specials
Bouchon at The Venetian has introduced a summer menu, with such dishes as summer squash fritters with pistou aioli, Regiis Ova Sturgeon Caviar with traditional accompaniments and toasted brioche, and steak frites with caramelized shallots.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.