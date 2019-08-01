This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

(Landry's)

Oyster Day at Chart House

To celebrate National Oyster Day on Monday, Chart House at the Golden Nugget is offering two specials. Get a half dozen raw oysters or Oysters Rockefeller for $10. Call 702-386-8364.

Boulder turns 25

Station Casinos is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Boulder Station with food and beverage specials through the end of the month. Guadalajara is serving $1 ground beef or chicken crunchy tacos and $5 margaritas, and all casino bars are offering $4 Miller Lites and $5 Jack Daniel’s shots in commemorative glasses. Cupcakes and Champagne will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24.

Lobster Fest

In celebration of a summer tradition, NoMad Bar at Park MGM is offering Lobster Fest through Aug. 31, daily except for Sundays. It starts with snacks of tempura, ceviche and miso-glazed tail and moves on to lobster chowder, grilled lobster with lobster salad, runner beans, tomato and artichoke, with blueberry cobbler for dessert. It’s $75. Reserve at thenomadhotel.com.

Lobster Feast

The Palm Restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars has extended its summer lobster special through Aug. 31. It’s a 4-pound Nova Scotia lobster for two with soup or salad and a family-style side for $109, or a poached lobster and a 9-ounce filet mignon or 14-ounce prime New York strip with an individual side and starter for $65.

Summer specials

Bouchon at The Venetian has introduced a summer menu, with such dishes as summer squash fritters with pistou aioli, Regiis Ova Sturgeon Caviar with traditional accompaniments and toasted brioche, and steak frites with caramelized shallots.

