This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Boyd Gaming

New menu at SC Prime Steakhouse

SC Prime Steakhouse and Bar at the Suncoast has introduced a new menu. It includes Chilean sea bass in white miso sauce with bok choy, $42; a 24-ounce dry-aged Black Angus porterhouse, $52; rack of lamb with Dijon herb crust, $38; lobster bisque with puff pastry shell, $10; and bourbon maple bacon, $13.

Taste of Vietnam

Vietnamese cuisine will be the focus of the Farm Table Dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. The dinner was inspired by the recent travels of Honey Salt’s Todd Harrington, and he and local Vietnamese chef Khai Vu will prepare dishes such as jackfruit chicken bites, a handmade rice roll with woodear mushrooms and scallion oil, grilled shrimp on sugar cane, District One Grilled Pork and Lemongrass Redbird Chicken. It’s $49, with wine pairings $25. Go to honeysalt.com.

New brunch

Locale, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, now serves brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Selections include stuffed French toast with ricotta, orange zest and fresh strawberries, $11; the Locale Fritatta, with broccoli rabe, corn, tomato and 24-month Galloni prosciutto, $10; and Panne Frattau Pizza, with sunny-side eggs, guanciale and chili, $16. Bloody marys are $9 and bottomless mimosas, bellinis and rosé $20.

New lunch menu

Blue Ribbon Bar & Grill at Red Rock Resort has introduced a new lunch menu, served beginning at noon daily. The Lucky Seven menu of rice bowls ($20), platters ($22) and special options ($18), includes miso soup or house salad and signature dishes such as tuna sashimi over rice, broiled freshwater eel over rice and eel sauce, and spicy tuna with California blue crab and salmon avocado. Also available are Blue Ribbon favorites such as fried chicken with wasabi honey, $29.

Taste & Learn

Grimaldi wines from Piedmont, Italy, will be featured in the next Taste & Learn at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. With a menu of tuna carpaccio, poached rabbit, short rib ravioli and roasted baby goat, the event with wine pairings is $75. Call 702-364-5300.