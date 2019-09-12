This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Anastasia Danesi holds up beer and food at the Hofbrauhaus on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2004. (Photo by John Locher)

Jerry's Nugget

Hofbrauhaus Oktoberfest

The Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road, launches Oktoberfest season with a celebrity keg-tapping at 7 p.m. Friday by “Dog Whisperer” Cesar Millan. Millan will be followed by celebrity tappers every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 26. The restaurant also plans daily Oktoberfest specials, such as Biergulasch on Mondays, HB-Oktoberfest Rouladen on Fridays and Schweinshaxe (crispy pork shanks) on Saturdays.

Surf and turf

Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop at Jerry’s Nugget has extended its surf-and-turf specials through Sept. 28: an 8-ounce New York steak with pan-fried shrimp, $13.89, or a baked lobster tail, $19.89. Available from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, the dinners include soup or salad, potato, vegetable and bread.

Bite of Las Vegas

This year’s Mix 94.1 Bite of Las Vegas begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. In addition to dozens of food vendors, it’ll include live music by artists including Rob Thomas, carnival rides, midway games, a rock wall and a bounce house. Admission is $25 (free for kids 6 and younger), with VIP tickets $100. Visit dlvec.com.

Azunia Tequila

A dinner featuring the Azunia Tequila cocktails Spicy Avocado, pineapple-rosemary infusion and Anejo Old-Fashioned is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at El Segundo Sol at the Fashion Show mall. The dinner of baby scallop ceviche, pork belly tacos with chunky salsa, grilled pork tenderloin with mashed potatoes and tequila sauce, and strawberry shortcake is $60. Reserve at 702-258-1211.

Football fare

Lagasse’s Stadium at Palazzo once again is featuring special dishes geared to NFL games on Mondays and Thursdays. Examples include Reuben Pizza, $19, and a meatball hoagie and fries, $14, for Monday’s Browns-Jets game. The themed specials will continue throughout the season.

