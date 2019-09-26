This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Getty Images

Oktoberfest at the Galleria at Sunset

You can oom-pah to your heart’s content at the third annual Oktoberfest from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson. The event will feature lots of beer, German food, live Bavarian music, polka dancing and costumes, stein-hoisting and beer-tasting contests, plus a beer stein race. The $50 advance tickets include one food item, all you can drink and contest entries; $25 advance tickets include one food item, three beers, and contest entries; tickets cost $10 more at the gate. Additional food and beer will be available for purchase. Go to galleriaatsunset.com.

Yard House, too

Yard House, which has three locations in the valley, is celebrating Oktoberfest through Oct. 20 with a special menu that includes Bavarian pork chops with wild-mushroom sauce, chicken schnitzel and potato salad, and a jumbo Bavarian pretzel with horseradish mustard and beer cheese sauce. And beer — plenty of beer — including Ayinger Oktober Fest-Marzen and Paulaner Oktoberfest Wiesn.

Just Add Water

Lalo Saavedra of Charlie Palmer Steak at the Four Seasons and Jay Bogsinske of Hamptons at Tivoli Village will square off in the chefs’ competition at Friday’s Just Add Water Street. The event, set for 6 to 10 p.m. along Water Street in downtown Henderson, also will include food vendors, entertainment, live music and more. Go to justaddwaterstreet.com.

Hospice benefit

The 20th annual Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza to benefit the pediatric hospice and Families in Need programs at Nathan Adelson Hospice will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Industrial Event Space, 2330 Industrial Road. Tickets are $125 at nah.org.

Mixology class

Mixology 2.0 with Andrew Pollard is the next installment in the Master Class series at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. Beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday at Sinatra at Encore, resident mixologist Pollard will provide tips on updating classic cocktails, including garnishes and syrups, and discuss the history of bar culture. The interactive workshop with bar tastings and snacks is $150; reserve by calling 702-770-7070.