This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Tea Lounge at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Pierre Gagnaire’s afternoon tea menu

Pierre Gagnaire puts his innovative twist on traditional afternoon tea in a limited-time menu at the Tea Lounge in Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. Available through Nov. 28, the culinary component of the lounge’s signature tea service will consist of sandwiches and pastries inspired by the menu at the hotel’s flagship restaurant, Twist by Pierre Gagnaire. The experience costs $51 per person. Visit waldorfastorialasvegas.com for more information.

Dia de los Muertos

Border Grill in Mandalay Bay will launch its Dia de los Muertos menu Wednesday. Chef Mike Minor celebrates Day of the Dead with a special menu, available through Nov. 6, including pozole, vampire tacos and red yam flan.

Wine dinner

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road, will host a Staglin Family Vineyard Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The five-course meal will start with an assortment of passed dishes, followed by a scallop appetizer, halibut fish course, prime rib entrée and s’mores pot de crème dessert. Tickets are $225, including wine; call 702-796-0063.

Anniversary menu

Oh La La French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., will celebrate three years in business Oct. 17 with a special anniversary menu. For $60 a person, customers will get a choice of appetizers, entrée and dessert, with options that include foie gras, scallops, lobster, duck and filet mignon. Make a reservation at ohlalafrenchbistro.com.

Lobster Fair

Pre-purchase your lobsters now for Christ Church Episcopal’s Lobster Fair, set for Oct. 29 at the church, 2000 S. Maryland Parkway. Order in person or by calling 702-987-1355 before Thursday for a $2 savings: $20 for a live lobster to take home, or $22 for a steamed one to eat on the premises. Save two bucks more by pre-paying at lobsterfair.com.