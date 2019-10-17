This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery

Rainbow Pasta

The Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, will donate $1 for every order of its new Rainbow Pasta dish sold through the end of the month to The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada. The dish is made with four house-made pastas, colored and flavored with turmeric, tomato, beet and spinach, in a sauce of olive oil, capers and lemon with roasted cherry tomatoes. It’s $18.95 and is vegan unless shrimp or scallops are added, at an extra charge.

‘Test Kitchen’ demonstration

“America’s Test Kitchen” hosts Elle Simone and Dan Souza will provide a cooking demonstration, Q&A session and photo ops from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Vegas PBS Educational Technology Campus, 3050 E. Flamingo Road. It’s $40, or $60 with an autographed copy of “America’s Test Kitchen’s 20th Anniversary Cookbook”; visit vegaspbs.org. They’ll also be at the Las Vegas Book Festival at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. It’s free to the public.

Gastronomic Affair

A Gastronomic Affair, with more than 21 local chefs and restaurants, will be 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Worldview on 16 in the World Market Center. Sponsored by Flavors for Life, which provides high school culinary programs with tools for teaching healthy cooking, it’s $75; visit flavorsforlife.org.

Flights and Bites

Dalmore Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky will be featured in Flights and Bites from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Lounge at the Delano Las Vegas. The event, with a presentation by the Dalmore director of education and small bites from Stripsteak, is $35; call 702-632-7888.

Day of the Dead Festival

China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will throw a Day of the Dead Festival from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. It’ll have mezcal and tapas tasting stations, traditional face painting, sugar-skull cookie decorating and a photo booth. For tickets ($65) go to secretburger.com.