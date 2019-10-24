This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Schnitzel Burger at Slater’s 50/50. (Slater's 50/50)

50/50 Schnitzel Burger

Set aside that schnitzelbank and get yourself a Schnitzel Burger at Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. The company’s homage to Oktoberfest, it’s a pretzel bun stacked with a breaded pork chop, a bacon-infused hot dog, beer mustard sauce, Swiss cheese and watercress. It’s available through the end of the month for $16.99.

Last Friday

Joey Valdez, sous chef at Mercato Della Pescheria at The Venetian, and personal chef Robert “Chef Stew” Stewart will compete in the culinary competition during Last Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. on Water Street in Henderson. The event, which is free to the public, also will include food vendors, entertainment and live music.

Freemark Abbey wine dinner

A five-course dinner with pairings of Freemark Abbey wines will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sonoma Cellar Steak House at Sunset Station. With an entree of beef tenderloin with seared scallop, purple asparagus and beet horseradish coulis, it’s $75. Reserve at 702-547-7898.

Desert Bloom party

A Desert Bloom Farm Party is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rainbow Blvd. The cocktail party-style event will have farm market tables, live grilling, a sweets station and live music. Tickets are $59 (with beverage pairings $25) at honeysalt.com.

Wine dinner

Pio Cesare wines and Six Grapes Port will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at the J.W. Marriott Las Vegas. With an entree of tomato-braised pork loin with mascarpone polenta and heirloom carrots, the four-course dinner is $69. Call 702-869-8500 between 5 and 10 p.m.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.