This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Landry's

Chart House pairings

The Chart House at the Golden Nugget is pairing things up on Wednesdays and Thursdays, offering a mix-and-match of one food item and a beverage for $15, or two food items and a beverage for $20. The dishes include beef tartare, grilled avocado toast with blue crab, crispy rice and spicy tuna, or roasted bone marrow. Beverage options include the Fiery Cucumber, Chocolate & Bourbon, Rodney Strong Charlotte’s Home Sauvignon Blanc or Oyster Bay Pinot Noir. The offer is good through Dec. 12 in the bar and lounge. Call 702-386-8364.

Sushi Roku deal

Sushi Roku at the Forum Shops at Caesars is celebrating its 15th anniversary by giving locals 50 percent off food during dinner Sunday through Thursday. Call 702-733-7373.

Ferraro’s anniversary

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar is celebrating its 34th anniversary with a special three-course pre-fixe menu for $34.34, Friday through Sunday and Nov. 15 to 17. The menu includes such dishes as spaghetti aglio olio and wild boar ragu. Ferraro’s also plans a white truffle dinner from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. The four courses, such as veal sirloin with chestnut, pumpkin and fontina cheese, will be paired with Barbara, Barbaresco and Barolo Nebbiolo wines. It’s $250 inclusive; call 702-364-5300.

Truffle Week

It’s Urbani Truffle Week from Friday through Nov. 17 at Julian Serrano Tapas at Aria, which is celebrating with a dish of mushroom risotto with mixed mushrooms, aged Manchego and white truffles, $99. Call 877-230-2742.

Happy hour

Pin Kaow Thai Restaurant has introduced a new happy hour menu from 3 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays at its location at 9530 S. Eastern Ave. Food specials include edamame, spring rolls and crab rangoons, $3; Thai chicken wings and shrimp rolls, $4; and crispy calamari and Thai curry puffs, $5. Beverages include the Thai Margarita, Mango Mojito and Bangkok Mule, $6; sake, $3; and Chang Thai beers, buy one, get one half off. Call 702-483-4888.