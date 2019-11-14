This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

A room hidden by a wall-length portrait in the speakeasy features 1920s artwork at The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kefauver Day

Friday is Kefauver Day at the Mob Museum, which marks the 1950 Kefauver Committee hearing in a courtroom in what is now the museum. The hearings in 14 cities have been cited for making Americans aware of organized crime. In recognition, the museum is giving free admission to all Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for nonresidents, plus 20 percent off food and beverage in the museum’s Underground speakeasy.

Donut Fest

Doughnut lovers can sample the wares of eight local vendors at the first Donut Fest, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Hofbrauhaus, 4510 Paradise Road. Tickets ($30, or $15 for kids and designated drivers) include a sample from each booth, a 17-ounce Hofbrau beer for those 21 and older, photo booth and doughnut contest opportunities and more. Visit eventbrite.com.

Truffle festival

Locale, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, is participating in the fourth annual White Truffle Festival, which runs through Sunday. The four-course menu, with all courses finished with Alba white truffles, is $175, plus $50 for wine pairings. For reservations, call 702-330-0404.

Jarvis wine dinner

Jarvis Estate wines will be featured in a dinner from 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday at Bazaar Meat at the Sahara. The dinner, which will include dishes such as Cotton Candy Foie Gras with crispy amaranth, and oak-fired Texas rib-eye wagyu, is $295. Tickets are available at saharalasvegas.com.

The Whole Cow

Cuts from nose to tail will be served during The Whole Cow dinner Wednesday at Smith & Wollensky at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. The 10-course tasting menu is $195; visit smithandwollensky.com.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.