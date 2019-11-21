This week’s 5 best bets for food & drink in Las Vegas

Silverton

Su Casa celebrates first anniversary

Su Casa Asian eatery, which is inside Mi Casa Grill and Cantina at the Silverton, is celebrating its first anniversary with happy hour sushi rolls for $1 through the end of the month. Also being featured is the Birthday Bash Bento Box, with grilled teriyaki chicken, tempura shrimp, seaweed salad, Asian slaw, white rice and a tekkamaki roll for $15. Su Casa opens for dinner at 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Robuchon-Bardot dinner

Joel Robuchon Restaurant executive chef Christophe De Lellis and Bardot Brasserie executive chef Josh Smith will collaborate on a dinner at 6 p.m. Friday at Bardot Brasserie at Aria. It’s $222, with such dishes as lobster consomme, grilled lobe of foie gras, Parisian gnocchi and veal Wellington. Call 877-230-2742.

Hunter’s Dinner

A five-course Hunter’s Dinner with Casadores Tequila cocktails will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Border Grill at Mandalay Bay. It’s $99, with a menu including spit-roasted goat and birria. Contact Jonelle Espinosa at 702-632-6951 or email jonelle.espinosa@bordergrill.com.

Feast of Feathered Friends

Celebrate the main Thanksgiving bird and a few of its compatriots during the sixth annual Feast of Feathered Friends on Monday at Lola: A Louisiana Kitchen at 1220 N. Town Center Drive. The event will begin with a whiskey tasting at 6 p.m., followed at 7 with a dinner of Lola’s House Salad, duck gumbo, turducken with wild rice-crawfish dressing, traditional sides and desserts. It’s $65, or $90 with wine pairings. Reserve at 702-871-5652.

Champagne event

Press and Veranda at the Four Seasons are celebrating bubbly season by offering by the glass Champagnes that normally are available only by the bottle: Moet & Chandon Imperial, $30; Ruinart Rose, $40; or Dom Perignon Blanc 2006, $60. Every glass purchased will be accompanied by a sweet holiday treat.